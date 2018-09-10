This April 7, 2018 family photo shows transplant recipient Terra Goudge, right, and her friend, Amy Aleck, before a procedure where Aleck donated a piece of her healthy liver to Goudge. Goudge was turned down for a traditional transplant from a deceased donor, so the California women traveled to the University of Pittsburgh to find a surgeon willing to perform a living donor transplant instead. (Family Photo via AP)

WASHINGTON — Surgeons turned down Terra Goudge for the liver transplant that was her only shot at surviving a rare cancer. Her tumor was too advanced, they said — even though Goudge had a friend ready to donate, no matter those odds.

“I have a living donor — I’m not taking away from anyone. I’m trying to save my own life,” she pleaded. Finally, the Los Angeles woman found a hospital that let the pair try.

People lucky enough to receive a kidney or part of a liver from a living donor not only cut years off their wait for a transplant, but those organs also tend to survive longer. Yet living donors make up a fraction of transplants, and their numbers have plateaued amid barriers that can block otherwise willing people from giving.

“We just want people to be given the chance to at least entertain this as a possibility,” said Dr. Abhinav Humar, transplant chief at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, where Goudge ultimately received part of friend Amy Aleck’s liver.

One hurdle is economic. The transplant recipient’s insurance pays the donor’s medical bills. But donors are out of work for weeks recuperating. The U.S. Labor Department last month made clear that a donor’s job can be protected under the Family Medical Leave Act. But that’s unpaid leave. They also may have other expenses such as travel and hotel bills.

One study found more than a third of living kidney donors reported lost wages in the first year following donation. The median amount was $2,712, particularly difficult if asking economically disadvantaged friends or family for an organ.

A half-dozen transplant centers are testing whether reimbursing a donor’s lost income could shorten the wait for a kidney.

Another challenge: Living donation too often is considered as a last resort rather than a first choice, said Pittsburgh’s Humar — especially for liver transplants. His hospital is trying to change that and last year performed more adult liver transplants from living donors than deceased ones, a milestone.