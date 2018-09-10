A 34-year-old woman died after being hit by a vehicle Sunday night in Northwest Arkansas, authorities said.

The crash occurred near the intersection of U.S. 412 and Pleasant Street in Springdale shortly before 9:15 p.m., according to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police.

The vehicle was crossing the highway when it hit Laura Garcia of Missouri, Springdale police said in a news release. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 10:10 p.m., the report states.

Investigators are still looking for information about the vehicle, which did not stop after hitting Garcia, according to the city's Police Department. No description of the vehicle was listed.

There was a light mist at the time of the Washington County wreck, authorities said.

At least 330 people have died in crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary state police data.