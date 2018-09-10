A 35-year-old Little Rock woman was wounded in a shooting Friday night, according to a police report released Monday.

Officers were called to Baptist Health Medical Center about 10 p.m.

Daysi Roque of Little Rock said she was getting out of her car to enter a home in the 3300 block of Katherine Street when she "felt a sharp pain in her wrist and abdomen," the report states. She and a witness told police they didn't hear any gunshots or notice anything suspicious after she was struck.

Officers noted Roque's SUV was damaged and blood was found on a pole near the vehicle and elsewhere at the scene.

No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.