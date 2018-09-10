Sections
5 hospitalized after shooting at nightclub near Memphis' Beale Street by The Associated Press | Today at 10:12 a.m.

MEMPHIS — Authorities say five people were hospitalized after an early morning shooting at a Tennessee nightclub.

Memphis police said on Twitter that four people were shot early Monday at the Purple Haze nightclub. Police said one person was in critical condition and the other three were in noncritical condition. Their identities have not been released.

The nightclub said in a statement that one of the injured is a security officer and that it is cooperating with the investigation.

Memphis Fire Department watch commander Shane Walker said a total of five people were taken to hospitals. News outlets report that the fifth victim suffered an undisclosed injury. It was unclear whether the shooting took place inside or outside of the after-hours club near historic Beale Street.

Police say no arrests have been made.

