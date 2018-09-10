2013 FILE PHOTO: American Pickers' "modern archeologists" Mike Wolfe (left) and Frank Fritz load up their latest finds destined for a collector or lover of antiques.

The History Channel reality television show American Pickers will stop in Arkansas in November, according to a news release.

The show, which looks for valuable finds in private antique collections, is currently searching for stockpiles to pick through, the release states. The showrunners are looking for interesting people who own hoards of unusual items for the hosts, Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz, to look through for “the better part of the day.”

The hosts “are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics,” a show description states. The two “want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items.”

American Pickers will not film at public stores, flea markets or businesses; the show only shops private collections, according to the release.

The reality show is in its 19th season, according to the History Channel website. It has filmed multiple episodes in Arkansas, including in 2017.

Those interested in appearing on the show can call 1-855-OLD-RUST (653-7878) or email AmericanPickers@cineflix.com.