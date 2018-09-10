A body was found Monday in an Arkansas apartment where a missing woman used to live, police said.

According to a news release from the Fort Smith Police Department, officers were called to the unit at the Southbrooke Apartment complex at 8201 U.S. 271 South after a maintenance supervisor and fire marshal had noticed an odor coming from the residence.

The employee located "a possible body" underneath a pile in the "highly cluttered" apartment, the release states, and notified authorities.

The previous tenant of the home was 43-year-old Angela Shores, police said. Shores was evicted and told the complex's management she was leaving by the end of August, according to the release.

She was reported missing last week when authorities tried to find her to speak with her about a double homicide investigation.

The body has not been identified because of its condition and the "disorganization of the apartment," authorities said.

Nineteen-year-old Lewis Shores also once lived at the home, police said. He was arrested Thursday in the investigation into the deaths of 79-year-old Norma Grubb and 81-year-old Jimmy Grubb.

The couple were found dead at their home in the 7700 block of Hermitage Drive of Fort Smith on Tuesday.

Lewis Shores faces charges of aggravated residential burglary and theft of property, records show.

