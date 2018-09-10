Sections
Northwest Arkansas teacher arrested on DWI charge, records show by Jaime Dunaway | Today at 10:40 a.m. 2comments
story.lead_photo.caption Sarah Fischer, 34, of Centerton. - Photo by Washington County jail

Authorities arrested a Bentonville School District teacher over the weekend, jail records show.

Sarah Fischer, 34, of Centerton was arrested Saturday night while driving in Fayetteville.

She was booked at 5:15 a.m. Sunday into the Washington County jail on charges of DWI, careless driving and other misdemeanor offenses.

Records show Fischer was released later Sunday on $1,365 bond.

Fischer, a language arts teacher at Gateway Alternative Learning Environment, was employed at the time of her arrest but no longer works for the district, district spokeswoman Leslee Wright said.

