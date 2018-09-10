Chad Morris

– Obviously disappointed in the outcome. Morris also says he's thankful for the fans showing up in Fort Collins. Inability to overcome adversity was disappointing as well. At the beginning of the fourth quarter, coaches spoke to the players about finishing. That will continue to be addressed, and it is a main focal point since the staff arrived. "We struggled handling success."

– This football team does care, Morris said. They are hurting. He has challenged special teams to be elite in a number of areas. It was the little things that got us beat, he said.

– Devwah Whaley was the team's offensive player of the game. He had a career day running the ball. Morris went into the game with the intent to run the football. Double-team blocking had to improve, and blocking on the edge had to get better, and he felt it did on Saturday.

– Arkansas snapped the ball 49 times in the first half, which is on pace for what Morris wants.

– Couldn't score points off sudden chance situations, he said, which was concerning. Morris, again, said it was his decision to not go for it on 4th and 1 near midfield. With 5:17 on the clock in the fourth quarter and the game in their hands, the offense gave it right back, he said.

– Only eight offensive snaps in the fourth quarter versus 25 for Colorado State. The defense was on the field entirely too much in the fourth quarter.

– I'm very familiar with North Texas. They lead the country in passing, and they've got a lot of momentum right now.

– Colorado State started loading the box a little bit and they were bringing the free safety down. We were depending on running the ball. When we did drop back, there were guys that were open. CSU dropped into some Tampa coverage. You've got to win some 1-on-1 battles.

– Morris calls the quarterback situation a "week-to-week process right now." We got the spark from Cole Kelley in the second half, but we could not sustain the success. Snapping it eight times in the fourth quarter is not acceptable.

– In practice, Reid Bauer had been punting better than Blake Johnson. On that stage, his nerves were OK. He averaged 38 yards per kick. That's good, but needs to be better.

– The biggest message in the blown leads is attention to detail and handling success. We lost what got us to that point – the 18-point lead. We were one stop and one score away from that thing being over with, he said. At some point we're going to break this cycle. We've got to break the cycle. This is on my watch, and this is how we approach things. It starts with accountability and it starts with me. "I assure you that we'll get that fixed."

– On North Texas: Morris has known coach Seth Littrell for a while. This is the best team they've had. They're going to throw the ball around. He coaches with a chip on his shoulder. One thing they do is get the ball out quick. Defensively, they're multiple. I've seen all of these guys and recruited a lot of them. Morris is impressed watching two of their games.

– We didn't make plays. We've got an opportunity to grow this program. This is a learning opportunity and a chance to dig deep. No one is panicking. This is a big week for this football team. The only thing that matters is how they respond. The only thing that changes is we can't be undefeated. Everything is in front of us. The goal is still there.

– Randy Ramsey not being out there has effected us. We've played a lot of guys. We hope to have him back this week. He was in green this week. We expect Dre to be back this week, too.

– Colton Jackson will be re-evaluated this week. Cheyenne O'Grady is back out there with us, and Dorian Gerald is day-to-day.

– Noah Gatlin did really well on Saturday. He's a guy who came in and impressed us. You wish you didn't have to play a true freshman, but he did well.

– We're rotating guys in there at corner. We've got to develop depth there and you're putting a lot of stress on guys playing man coverage. We'll continue to grow depth in the back end in hopes of slowing a pass-happy offense this weekend.

– Ty Clary and Austin Capps will see some time at left guard again this week. Morris says the rotation implemented for Colorado State will continue.

