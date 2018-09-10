Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest stories Obits LR food truck fest Newsletters Traffic Weather Puzzles/games Old news AR Comic Con
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Collision with truck on interstate kills Arkansas man, 34 by Gavin Lesnick | Today at 9:05 a.m. 0comments

A 34-year-old Conway man died after crashing his vehicle into the back of a truck on Interstate 530 on Saturday night, authorities said.

It happened shortly after 8:45 p.m. as Steven D. Rhor Jr. was driving a 2002 Ford south on the highway south of mile marker 31 in White Hall, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Authorities say Rhor's Ford hit the back of a box trailer being hauled by a 2005 Peterbilt truck. Rhor suffered fatal injuries. No one else was listed as being hurt.

Conditions at the time were said to be clear and dry.

At least 328 people have died in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT