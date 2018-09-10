A 34-year-old Conway man died after crashing his vehicle into the back of a truck on Interstate 530 on Saturday night, authorities said.

It happened shortly after 8:45 p.m. as Steven D. Rhor Jr. was driving a 2002 Ford south on the highway south of mile marker 31 in White Hall, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Authorities say Rhor's Ford hit the back of a box trailer being hauled by a 2005 Peterbilt truck. Rhor suffered fatal injuries. No one else was listed as being hurt.

Conditions at the time were said to be clear and dry.

At least 328 people have died in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.