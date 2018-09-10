TULSA, Okla. -- Gavin Lux hit a two-run home run and had three hits, driving in three, and Mitchell White threw seven scoreless innings as the Tulsa Drillers beat the Arkansas Travelers 5-3 on Sunday.

Layne Somsen struck Donnie Walton out with a runner on third to end the game for his third save of the season.

White (7-7) allowed two hits while striking out five and walking two to pick up the win.

Tulsa went up 4-0 in the fifth after Lux hit a two-run home run.

Trailing 5-2, the Travelers cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Joseph Odom hit an RBI double, bringing home Chris Mariscal.

Williams Perez (6-2) went five innings, allowing four runs and eight hits while striking out two in the Texas League game.

Eric Filia homered and singled for the Travelers.

