Administrators at a Little Rock charter school say an elementary school student has withdrawn after she was caught with wine in a classroom last month.

The incident happened about 1:45 p.m. Aug. 30 at LISA Academy's Chenal K-6 campus on 12200 Westhaven Drive in west Little Rock, according to a report from the city's Police Department.

Officers wrote that a student told a teacher that an 11-year-old classmate had brought wine in an orange bottle.

In an interview with police, the girl said she has been "sneaking and drinking alcohol" for about a year, the report states. LISA Academy outreach coordinator Angela Ward said the August incident was the first time she was caught with it on campus.

The student also told police she takes marijuana from her aunt, but she did not have drugs at school with her on the day the wine was discovered, Ward said.

A search of her backpack and locker revealed no other prohibited items, according to a statement from the school.

Ward said the new student had been attending classes for about three weeks before the incident. Her parents withdrew her from school before the completion of the disciplinary process outlined in the student handbook, the spokeswoman said.

No charges were filed, the police report states.