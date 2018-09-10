Sections
11-year-old caught with wine at west Little Rock campus withdraws from charter school, official says by Jaime Dunaway | Today at 1:37 p.m. 3comments

Administrators at a Little Rock charter school say an elementary school student has withdrawn after she was caught with wine in a classroom last month.

The incident happened about 1:45 p.m. Aug. 30 at LISA Academy's Chenal K-6 campus on 12200 Westhaven Drive in west Little Rock, according to a report from the city's Police Department.

Officers wrote that a student told a teacher that an 11-year-old classmate had brought wine in an orange bottle.

In an interview with police, the girl said she has been "sneaking and drinking alcohol" for about a year, the report states. LISA Academy outreach coordinator Angela Ward said the August incident was the first time she was caught with it on campus.

The student also told police she takes marijuana from her aunt, but she did not have drugs at school with her on the day the wine was discovered, Ward said.

A search of her backpack and locker revealed no other prohibited items, according to a statement from the school.

Ward said the new student had been attending classes for about three weeks before the incident. Her parents withdrew her from school before the completion of the disciplinary process outlined in the student handbook, the spokeswoman said.

No charges were filed, the police report states.

Comments

  • UoABarefootPhdFICYMCA
    September 10, 2018 at 1:53 p.m.

    Alcoholism should b a crime simple as that. Treat Alcohol like they do something you can grow in your garden and lock the users up instead of living off of them (taxes/sports).
    No, it's cool. Someone was trolling U.S. when they tell you what is bad and what is good and let us idolize this and denigrate this.
    Black hearts create black markets.
    To that end this poor child's parents should be the ones in trouble. A cry for help as any child bringing a gun to school.
  • 0boxerssuddenlinknet
    September 10, 2018 at 2:08 p.m.

    barefoot there you go again did you happen to even ask if her ancestry consisted of the two races that had a genetic reason for alcoholism ? Irish and Indian ? as you surely are aware all of our bodies manufacture at least an ounce of alcohol daily and if we are born with a certain gene that causes our body to function imperfically all hell can break loose including alcoholism If this genetic trait should be a crime then I guess you would also recommend male patterned baldness as illegal. Thank goodness there are certain drugs that can help those afflicted such as Hydergine
  • DoubleBlind
    September 10, 2018 at 2:19 p.m.

    Were child services notified? If not, the school is complicit in child neglect and abuse.

