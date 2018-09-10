Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham (8) runs past the Arkansas defense to score a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Fayetteville, Ark., Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

— Arkansas' football game at No. 7 Auburn will kickoff at 6 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 22, the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday.

The game will broadcast on either ESPN, ESPN2 or SEC Network.

Auburn (2-0) is coming off a 63-9 win over Alabama State on Saturday. In Week 1, the Tigers knocked off top-10 Washington 21-16 in the Chick-fil-A kickoff in Atlanta. Auburn hosts No. 12 LSU this weekend at 2:30 p.m.