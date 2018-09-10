BOLIVAR, Ohio — Authorities in eastern Ohio say a grocery store employee has been charged with felony theft for helping herself to deli ham for years.

Tuscarawas County sheriff's Deputy Brian Hale told The Columbus Dispatch that an eight-year employee of regional grocery chain Giant Eagle was charged Friday with stealing food estimated by the store to be worth $9,200.

The store's loss prevention manager received a tip that an employee had been eating three to five slices of ham nearly every day over eight years. Authorities said she also sometimes ate salami.

Other details including her name weren't available immediately.

The store is in Bolivar, some 70 miles south of Cleveland.