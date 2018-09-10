Katlyn Gardenhire is seen in this 2014 file photo. - Photo by Democrat-Gazette file photo

A general assignment reporter at Little Rock's CBS affiliate is leaving the station because of health reasons.

Katlyn Gardenhire said in a Facebook post that Friday was her last day at THV11.

The Beebe native joined the station as a multimedia journalist in January 2016 after graduating from Arkansas Tech University, according to her online bio.

"This has been one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make," Gardenhire wrote in the post. "I’m leaving my dream job — the job I’ve worked toward since I was 12 years old. I need to take care of myself first, and I’m sure most of you understand that.

"Thank you for letting me tell your stories. Thank you for trusting me. Thank you to everyone who reached out to me with story ideas, tips, etc. I’ll cherish all of the friendships and memories I’ve made in this business."

The post did not mention where she will work next, but the station said she will likely be staying in central Arkansas.

Her co-workers said goodbye in a tweet Friday.

"We are going to miss her passion and heart for storytelling. We all love you!" according to the tweet.