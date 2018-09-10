Arkansas’ track and field program will host highly regarded sprinter Nathaniel McRae for an official visit in October.

McRae, 5-7, 160 of Conroe (Texas) Oak Ridge, has a top five of Arkansas, Tennessee, Alabama, Texas A&M and Texas Tech.

The Hogs’ tradition in track and field for the men and women’s programs is a big draw for him.

“I want to visit Arkansas because I like the track team a lot and how they place really well almost every year, both boys and girls, which you don’t see in a lot of schools,” McRae said.

Life after track also attracts McRae.

“I also like the academics they have there,” McRae said. “That gives me confidence that I would be successful in life after graduating.”

McRae plans to officially visit Tennessee on Sept. 20, Alabama on Sept. 29, Arkansas on Oct. 18 and Texas A&M on Nov. 10.

“I don’t have the official date for Texas Tech yet,” he said.

He has bests of 21.33 seconds in the 200 meters and 46.97 in the 400. He believes the 400 meters is his strongest event, but would like to see what he could do in the 200 without having to run the 400.

“I never ran my 200 by itself without running the 400 back-to-back,” McRae said. “I know I can run a faster time in the 200 for sure without running the 400 back-to-back."

Razorbacks assistant coach Mario Sategna, a two-time National Assistant Coach of the Year, is selling McRae on the benefits of being a Hog.

“Mainly how the teammates around me have a strong bond and have huge goals and are willing to work for it everyday and push one another to be the best that they can be,” McRae said.

Sategna also talked up sprinting coach Doug Case.

“(He's told me) how Coach Case is a really great coach to be around and very helpful once you get to really know him,” he added.

McRae’s college decision will likely come in February.