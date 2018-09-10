• Igor Dodon, the Moldovan president, suffered only minor injuries and didn't require medical attention, an adviser said, after a car wreck in which his motorcade collided with an oncoming vehicle while passing another vehicle.

• Sen. Ron Johnson, a Wisconsin Republican, met with Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev in the capital, Skopje, as part of a visit to encourage Macedonian voters to back a deal that would change the country's name in exchange for Greece dropping objections keeping it from joining NATO and the European Union.

• Cindy Chadwick, a spokesman for the Caddo Parish, La., sheriff's office, said a 13-year-old boy was arrested in a stolen pickup after deputies chased three stolen vehicles, but the three headed in different directions and the other two were found abandoned.

• Jeff Motola, a police sergeant in Miami Beach, Fla., asked a man identified only as Kenneth if he had anything to say after he got out of his car during a traffic stop, prompting the man to turn to his girlfriend and get down on one knee as he held out a ring to ask her to marry him.

• Pamela Heinselman, a supervisory and research meteorologist at the National Severe Storms Laboratory in Norman, Okla., became the first female division chief at the lab when she took over as chief of the Forecast Research and Development Division.

• Renita Barksdale, the director of the Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library in Tennessee, said the library has had to stop taking book donations because it has run out of room to store them, filling two rented storage spaces "to the brim," but that it may start taking them again after it holds a book sale.

• Gabrielle Lynn Kromer was sentenced to pay restitution and serve 45 days in jail in New Church, Va., for burglary, grand larceny and child endangerment after she pleaded guilty to using her 5-year-old as an accomplice in a break-in.

• Tania Connelly, 59, faces an animal-cruelty charge but agreed to surrender her Boston terrier, Bruna, after a motorist reported seeing the dog being pushed out of a car on a road near Teterboro Airport in New Jersey, although Connelly claims she left Bruna in a grassy area while she went shopping, rather than in her hot car.

• Sarah Richford of San Antonio was sentenced to 20 years in prison for her role in the 2017 shooting and robbery of a South Texas mail carrier, with prosecutors saying she helped the shooter flee.

