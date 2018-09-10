Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest stories Obits LR food truck fest Newsletters Weather Puzzles/games Old news AR Comic Con
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Man buys lottery ticket while purchasing Slim Jims for his dog, wins $10M by The Associated Press | Today at 1:00 p.m. 0comments

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. — A New York man will be living large thanks to his decision to buy some Slim Jims for his dog.

New York Lottery officials said Monday that 73-year-old Dale Farrand recently won the $10 million prize on a Cash Spectacular scratch-off ticket.

The Fort Edward man said he bought a $30 ticket at a local Cumberland Farms convenience store while buying Slim Jims snacks for his dog Boots.

He scratched the ticket in his car and realized he was a winner. Farrand said he drove straight home and had his wife check the ticket for him.

Farrand will receive a lump-sum payment of $6.7 million after required withholdings.

He said he'll use the windfall to pay off his mortgage, make home improvements and help his children and grandchildren.

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT