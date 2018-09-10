A Little Rock man refused to leave hospital property and assaulted three hospital security guards Saturday morning, according to police reports.

Ramsey Molden, 30, refused to leave Baptist Health Medical Center-Little Rock, and when guards tried to escort him off the property, he fought and pushed them, according to reports.

Molden faces charges of criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, refusal to submit to arrest and three counts of third-degree assault. He was taken to the Pulaski County jail, where he remained with no bail set.

Curtain rod used to thwart burglars

A Little Rock man fought off two burglars with a curtain rod, according to arrest reports.

The two men are accused of entering the man's home by breaking a window. The victim began fighting them with a curtain rod, and both men ran out of the apartment.

Police later arrested them, police reported. Nicholas McBride, 28, faces charges of aggravated residential burglary.

After disturbance, homeless man held

A homeless man fled from North Little Rock police after throwing a gun in the bushes, police said.

The Quality Inn property manager called police recently about a disturbance at the hotel. Officers attempted to search Freddie Walls, 36, for weapons, and Walls broke away from them and threw a gun in some bushes, police said. Officers used a Taser on him, but Walls continued to run, records show. The officers eventually caught Walls, who proceeded to fight them, police said. The officers then used their Taser and pepper spray.

Walls, who had an arrest warrant, faces charges of possession of a firearm by certain persons, fleeing arrest and resisting arrest, police reported.

North Little Rock man arrested after knife threat

A North Little Rock man wielding a knife threatened to cut another man's head off, according to arrest reports.

After the threats, the victim fled into his home. Police arrested Floyd Jump, 53, on charges of aggravated assault and terroristic threatening, police reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

More headlines

Metro on 09/10/2018