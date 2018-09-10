Tiffany Haddish led a black sweep of Emmy Awards for TV series guest actors, a landmark moment in the entertainment industry’s effort to foster diversity. Haddish was honored at Saturday’s Creative Arts Emmys for hosting Saturday Night Live, while Katt Williams won the guest comedy actor award for Atlanta. Ron Cephas Jones of This Is Us and Samira Wiley of The Handmaid’s Tale accepted guest-acting honors in the drama series categories. In another milestone Saturday, Shauna Duggins became the first woman to win an Emmy for stunt coordination for a comedy or variety series for GLOW, about women’s wrestling in the 1980s. The Creative Arts Emmys set the table for NBC’s Sept. 17 main ceremony. Haddish, known for her breakout performance in the movie Girls Trip, has been an Oscar presenter and MTV Movie & TV Awards host. She co-stars in the sitcom The Last O.G. She was a no-show at the Emmys, but presenter Tichina Arnold had fun accepting for her. “Tiffany couldn’t be here tonight. But guess what, Tiffany! I’ve got your award, girl!” Arnold said, holding up the statuette triumphantly. “I think you’re going to have to give that back,” presenter Gerald McRaney (This Is Us) teased her. The Star Trek television franchise received the Governors Award. William Shatner, star of the original 1960s series, and Sonequa Martin-Green of Star Trek: Discovery accepted the award, along with other actors with Star Trek credentials including Walter Koenig, Jeri Ryan and Levar Burton. “The hope of Star Trek is not just that it shows us what we can be tomorrow,” Shatner said. “But the real hope is how it’s been embraced and watched and reached to see the best version of ourselves.” An edited version of the two-part creative-arts ceremony, held Saturday and Sunday, will be telecast on FXX next Saturday.

A publicist said Rock and Roll Hall of Fame guitarist Gene Cornish of The Rascals is in good spirits at a Montana hospital after collapsing during a concert. Melissa Kucirek said the 74-year-old Cornish is expected to be released from a Billings hospital Wednesday. She said Sunday that “he’s on the path to a speedy recovery” and is eager to get back onstage. Kucirek said she didn’t know what caused Cornish to collapse Friday at a show in Billings. She said that “Gene would like everyone to know that he so appreciates the prayers and well-wishes.” Cornish, keyboardist Felix Cavaliere, singer Eddie Brigati and drummer Dino Danelli formed The Rascals in 1965.

Photo by Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

Tiffany Haddish attends the NYFW Spring/Summer 2019 Brandon Maxwell fashion show at Classic Car Club Manhattan on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in New York.