Hollywood dumps a lot of garbage each year, right into our theaters. With several hundred movies hitting the big screen annually, there's bound to be more than a few duds. But throughout history there've been a number of movies that have become part of . . . well, history. And the props from those movies remain valuable--because We the People love to be reminded of films that truly touched us.

Perhaps the most famous piece of movie memorabilia comes from The Wizard of Oz. Dorothy's ruby red slippers are right up there with light sabers and "Rosebud."

From 1939 to today, billions of people have probably tapped their heels together three times hoping it'd take them back home. Sadly, the effect only seems to have worked for Judy Garland.

There are actually a couple pairs of the slippers that have survived through the years. (A lady can't be expected to have just one pair of shoes for an entire movie shoot.) One pair of these slippers was stolen from the museum housing them in 2005, and understandably, it was a big deal for movie buffs. The Wizard of Oz represents many things: a solid novel adaptation into film, a truly family-friendly movie at a time those are becoming rare, and one of the first movies to be shot in color. It's a monumental achievement in terms of technology, story, culture and more.

The papers say those stolen slippers from 2005 have been recovered by the FBI. Before you start questioning why the FBI spent years trying to recover these red pumps, perhaps you'd be interested to know the bureau has an entire art crime unit.

The owner of the shoes was paid $800,000 from an insurance company after they were stolen. Years later, someone contacted the company with information on how to get the shoes back. The name of the game was extortion, so authorities set up a string operation to secure the shoes, according to The New York Times.

That insurance company is now the proud owner of $800,000 heels.

We're glad these shoes are back. They're a piece of history from one of the most famous movies ever made. Hopefully the cowardly lion that took them is behind bars.

Editorial on 09/10/2018