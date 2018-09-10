GOLF

Fitzpatrick wins Masters

Matthew Fitzpatrick sank a 12-foot birdie putt on the first extra hole to retain his European Masters title Sunday in a playoff against Lucas Bjerregaard. Fitzpatrick had holed a shorter birdie putt on the same 18th green 20 minutes earlier to card a 3 under 67. That forced a playoff with Denmark's Bjerregaard, who fired a 7 under 63. Both finished with 17 under totals of 263 at Crans-sur-Sierre club in the sun-soaked Swiss Alps. Fitzpatrick earned a winner's check of more than $450,000 for his fifth career title. The 24-year-old Englishman last won on the same course one year ago. Mike Lorenzo-Vera (67) placed third, two shots back, playing in the final group with Fitzpatrick. The 33-year-old Frenchman led until making double bogey at the par-5 14th.

BASKETBALL

Storm leads Finals 2-0

Breanna Stewart scored nine of her 25 points in the fourth quarter, and the host Seattle Storm held off the Washington Mystics 75-73 on Sunday to take a 2-0 lead in the WNBA Finals. Seattle will head to Washington for Game 3 on Wednesday night needing only a split back east to claim the third title in franchise history. Stewart went nearly 18 minutes of game time without scoring, but was responsible for six of Seattle's final seven points as the Storm held off Washington's late rally. Elena Delle Donne led the Mystics with 17 points but was scoreless in the fourth quarter, taking just one shot. Kristi Toliver and Ariel Atkins both added 15 points for Washington. But the Mystics missed all 16 three-point attempts. Seattle's Jewell Loyd finished with 13 points.

Wilson Rookie of Year

A'ja Wilson capped her stellar year with WNBA Rookie of the Year honors. The announcement was made Sunday. The No. 1 pick in the draft this past April averaged 20.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for Las Vegas. It's the second-highest scoring average for a rookie in league history, trailing only Seimone Augustus' 21.9 points in 2006. The former South Carolina star received all 39 votes from a national media panel and is the second consecutive former Gamecock to win the award. Allisha Gray of Dallas won it last season. Wilson scored in double figures in every game and had the Aces in the hunt for a playoff berth until the final weekend of the season. She is currently playing with the U.S. national team and is in the mix to make the World Cup team.

FOOTBALL

Sooner Anderson out

Oklahoma star running back Rodney Anderson is out for the season with a right knee injury. The school made the announcement in a news release Sunday night. Anderson got up slowly after a 10-yard run on the final play of the first quarter Saturday against UCLA. The preseason All-Big 12 selection limped off the field on his own, and trainers tended to him before he headed to the locker room. Anderson didn't start until the middle of last season, but he ran for 1,161 yards and 13 touchdowns and caught five touchdown passes and helped the Sooners reach the College Football Playoff. He ran for 201 yards in the Rose Bowl against Georgia. This is the third season-ending injury of Anderson's career. He suffered a broken leg in the second game of the 2015 season, and a neck injury sidelined him for the 2016 season.

BASEBALL

Judge at BP this week?

Aaron Judge, the New York Yankees star slugger, may progress to regular batting practice on the field this week. Judge suffered a fractured right wrist when he was hit by a pitch on July 26. He has since worked up to taking batting practice in a cage. Manager Aaron Boone said Judge is building momentum in his recovery and would need to face live pitching before he could be back in the Yankees lineup. He said that could come through a simulated game in New York or Tampa, and since their Class AAA club is advancing in the playoffs, Judge could be sent on a minor league rehab assignment.

Cubs evaluating Morrow

The Chicago Cubs should gain more clarity today about whether injured closer Brandon Morrow can join them by the end of the season. Morrow threw 25 pitches off the mound Sunday in what was described as a "touch-and-feel" session. The Cubs want to be sure Morrow, who hasn't pitched in a game since July 15 due to biceps inflammation, feels fine before they plan his next step. The light session was less intense than what was initially forecast. The Cubs hope to determine by next weekend whether he could pitch in a game this season. Manager Joe Maddon has all but ruled out Morrow being healthy enough to pitch on consecutive days if he returns. The Cubs also hope to learn more about the condition of outfielder Jason Heyward, who is recovering from a Grade 1 right hamstring strain he suffered Aug. 30 while attempting to make a diving catch in Atlanta.

WEATHER

Rain postpones two major events

Heavy rain Sunday in many parts of the United States resulted in the postponement of a number of sporting events. Two of the most prominent were:

BMW Championship After waiting for a long day of rain to stop, PGA Tour officials decided Sunday to postpone the final round of the BMW Championships at Newtown Square, Pa., until today. A steady rain at Aronimink Golf Club increased in intensity as the afternoon continued, leaving officials with no choice but to extend the FedEx- Cup playoff event back one day. The forecast for today is for more rain. Slugger White, the tour’s vice president for rules and com- petitions, said the plan was to “do everything we can to play.”

Brickyard 400 Rain washed out the entire weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the Brickyard 400, the final race before the playoffs, was moved to today. It will run at 2 p.m., after the rescheduled Xfinity Series race. Indianapolis was drenched by three days of rain and NASCAR has not been able to get any cars on track. NASCAR’s playoffs begin next weekend in Las Vegas and the sanctioning body is eager to get the regular season finale concluded at Indianapolis. The race sets the field for the 16-driver playoffs. Kyle Busch is scheduled to start on the pole alongside Kevin Harvick when the race does begin.

