100 years ago

Sept. 10, 1918

FORT SMITH -- Preliminary steps to oppose the ratification of the proposed state constitution were taken at yesterday's monthly convention of the Sebastian County Federation of Labor. The federation proposes to publish its arguments against the constitution and to circulate them throughout the state. When the constitution is submitted it is planned to conduct a campaign throughout the county in opposition to adoption.

50 years ago

Sept. 10, 1968

• Senator J. William Fulbright said Monday that his Republican opponent, Charles Bernard of Earle, was soliciting funds from outside the state with letters designed to appeal to conservatives. ... Fulbright said that about 12 friends of his in other states had received solicitation letters from the Bernard organization and had forwarded them to him... The letter which went out over the signature of Robert Webb of Little Rock, state finance chairman of the Bernard for Senate committee, was critical of Fulbright's views on foreign policy.

25 years ago

Sept. 10, 1993

FORT SMITH-- The state Department of Pollution Control & Ecology should force a Fort Smith rendering plant to stop stinking up the city, Attorney General Winston Bryant said Thursday. In a letter to PC&E Director Randall Mathis, Bryant said the agency should amend the permit for the plant, operated by Arkansas Proteins Inc., to require modifications to its air control system. ... Bryant was in Fort Smith on Thursday to speak privately with City Administrator Strib Boynton about an engineering report released in August by the Dallas firm of Black & Veatch. ... The 18-page report is the first time a scientific study pinpointed Arkansas Proteins as the party responsible for producing a noxious industrial odor permeating most of the city.

10 years ago

Sept. 10, 2008

• The School Board for the Pulaski County Special School District voted 7-0 Tuesday in favor of a Jacksonville public school system to be carved out of the existing county district. The vote on the resolution of support was greeted by a standing ovation, hugs and tears from the more than 100 Jacksonville area residents at the meeting. The vote dramatically reversed the board's long-standing opposition to a detached Jacksonville district that would enroll about 6,000 or more students who are now served in the state's second-largest school district of 18,000 students. "It's a realization that all the facts and data support that it really would be best for all the kids of the district to create a Jacksonville-North Pulaski school district," state Rep. Will Bond, D-Ark., who has been a leader in the drive for a separate system, said after the meeting.

Metro on 09/10/2018