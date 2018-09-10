In the wake of John McCain’s death, the country—and even more surprisingly, our nation’s capital—experienced a few blessed days when partisan rancor was washed away by tears of grief and love of country.

Then came last week, when the bitter divisiveness that has defined Washington in recent years returned with Senate confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

How unruly was opening day? As Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley recalled, “Democratic senators interrupted the hearing 63 times before lunch, and in the audience 70 people were arrested yesterday who were following their lead.”

Who was following whose lead is open to debate. But what’s clear from the opening salvos is that Democrats have launched a no-holds-barred approach to blocking President Donald Trump’s second nominee.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration’s last-minute release of 42,000 pages of documents regarding Kavanaugh’s

service in the White House under President George W. Bush and the claim of executive privilege hasn’t given much comfort to those who want a full vetting.

Senate Democrats are at least fulfilling their constitutional duty to offer “advice and consent” and most likely, given Kavanaugh’s undeniable qualifications for the nation’s highest court, there will be a full vote on the Senate floor.

But, as with Judge Robert Bork, Democrats are hoping to paint Kavanaugh, a devout Catholic, as dangerously out of touch with mainstream America, especially with reproductive rights as decided in Roe vs. Wade.

Despite the hysterics, it’s hard to see how Kavanaugh won’t soon be sitting in the seat left vacant by retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy.

On Tuesday, amid partisan sniping and grandstanding, Kavanaugh went on to call Kennedy “a model of civility and collegiality” who “fiercely defended the independence of the judiciary.” All partisanship aside, that sounds like a good model to follow, especially in these uncertain times.