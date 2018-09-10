Sections
Rodgers hurt, returns to throw winning TD
story.lead_photo.caption Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 24-23.

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Aaron Rodgers threw three touchdown passes in the second half after returning from a knee injury, and the Green Bay Packers overcame a 20-point deficit for a thrilling 24-23 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday night.

Rodgers, who was carted off in the first half, connected with receiver Randall Cobb for a catch-and-run through the secondary for a 75-yard touchdown and the go-ahead score with 2:13 left in the game.

Nick Perry sacked the Bears' Mitchell Trubisky on fourth-and-10 with 58 seconds to complete the comeback.

A Chicago defense featuring newly acquired star linebacker Khalil Mack dominated until the third quarter. Mack had a 27-yard interception return for a touchdown against backup quarterback DeShone Kizer in the second quarter.

A gimpy Rodgers returned in the second half and finally figured out the Bears. He also found Davante Adams and Geronimo Allison for touchdown passes.

Sports on 09/10/2018

Print Headline: Rodgers hurt, returns to throw winning TD

