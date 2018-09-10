Authorities on Monday continued searching for a swimmer who was swept away while in a Northwest Arkansas river the day before.

The male, whose name and age have not been released, was reported missing about 5:15 p.m. Sunday from the Mulberry River near Big Eddy Hollow on Shores Lake Road, Franklin County Chief Deputy Jeff Woods said.

Woods said the individual was swimming with a group when he got caught in an eddy. One of his friends tried to save him, but the swimmer was sucked under and did not resurface, the spokesman said.

Authorities said they do not believe he is alive.

Search and rescuers from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, the Franklin County Office of Emergency Management and the Franklin County sheriff's office had not found him as of Monday morning, Woods said.