HOT SPRINGS — A teenager charged with shooting a man in the leg outside a local gas station Thursday told police the man pulled a knife on him first, according to an affidavit.

Christopher Deshawn Stewart II, 18, of Hot Springs was charged with felony counts of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, punishable by up to life in prison; first-degree battery and possession of

drug paraphernalia, each punishable by up to 20 years; and possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver, punishable by up to six years.

According to a probable-cause affidavit released Friday, off-duty police officer Tyler Cox was traveling north on Central Avenue in his personal vehicle shortly before 3:30 p.m. Thursday when he heard what sounded like a gunshot from the Valero gas station at 1201 Central Ave.

Cox said he saw a black male standing on the passenger side of a black Ford Crown Victoria that was parked at the pumps facing north. He notified a dispatcher and noted the man lowered his arms “as if lowering a firearm,” the affidavit said. The man then jumped in the car and drove eastbound on West Grand Avenue “at a high rate of speed.”

The vehicle was stopped by other officers three minutes later in the 100 block of Orange Street, the affidavit said.

The driver, identified as Stewart, was arrested and had a loaded .40-caliber pistol in his front waistband along with a bag containing 1 gram of suspected marijuana, the affidavit said. Officers also found a paper bag containing another 28 grams of suspected marijuana, for a total of one ounce, and some scales in the floorboard of the vehicle, the affidavit said.

Officers at the Valero located Anthony Louis Sisk, 40, who had been shot in the left leg during the incident and was “bleeding profusely,” the affidavit said.

“Responding officers applied a tourniquet to Sisk’s leg to stop the bleeding,” a release from the Police Department said. It was noted Sisk’s injury was not life-threatening and he was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Stewart was taken to the Police Department, and when questioned by Detective Nathan Rines stated that he was at the Valero when he saw Sisk “mouthing something to

him,” according to the affidavit. He said he walked inside to purchase a drink, and when he came out Sisk continued talking to him.

Stewart said he began to laugh at Sisk and Sisk became angry. Stewart said Sisk walked up to him and pulled a knife, so Stewart drew his pistol, aimed at Sisk’s leg and shot him, the affidavit said. Stewart admitted that he fled in his vehicle after shooting Sisk and admitted all the marijuana found belonged to him, the affidavit said.