Gunmen tried to steal from three Little Rock gas stations in an hour Saturday morning, police said, and the holdups were among six robberies reported since Thursday night.

About 4:30 a.m. Saturday, a black male with black hair wearing a green bandana over his face, long-sleeved green shirt and black jogging pants with a white stripe tried to get into the Shell gas station at 19500 Cantrell Road, authorities said. When the gunman couldn’t get past the locked door, he left, according to a report from the city's Police Department.

About 20 minutes later, two gunmen entered the Road Runner gas station at 11401 Cantrell Road and demanded money, a separate report states. One was described as standing 5 feet 10 inches tall and wearing a camouflage mask, a long-sleeved dark green shirt and black track pants with white stripes, while the second was listed as being a black male who stood 5 feet 10 inches tall and wore a camouflage mask, long-sleeved dark green shirt, blue jeans and sunglasses. The robbers took an undisclosed amount of money and fled, leaving behind a pellet gun, police said.

About a half hour later, the Big Red Valero at 13625 Vimy Ridge Road was robbed by a black male who stood 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighed around 150 pounds and wore a shirt wrapped around his head, a black T-shirt, and black athletic pants with stripes on the side, according to a separate report. Authorities said the robber pointed a gun at a store employee, took the business’s cash till, then ran from the building.

The suspects in the string of robberies were not named, and no arrests had been made.

Three other holdups were reported in Arkansas' capital city since Thursday night:

-A 50-year-old man told police Friday he was robbed by a trio who held a knife to his genitals in an alley near 712 Broadway on Wednesday. They took the man’s wallet, which contained $600, a driver's license and his birth certificate, according to a report. The 50-year-old was unable to give a description of the robbers because he was blind, he said.

-After trying to take several items from the CVS Pharmacy at 8902 Geyer Springs Road around 7 p.m. Saturday, a female wrestled with the 53-year-old store manager, police said. She and a male then fled the store with some merchandise, leaving behind a purse containing stolen Social Security and debit cards, the report states. The manager told authorities the two left in a black 2014 Cadillac.

-A robber with a bandana over his face pulled a knife on a 48-year-old man around 11:30 p.m. Thursday at a gas station near the intersection of 12th and Woodrow streets, a separate report states. The assailant, who took the man’s iPhone 8 and wallet, was described as a young, thin black male who stood about 6 feet tall and had short, braided, black hair.