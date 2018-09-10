“First Ladies of Arkansas: Women of Their Times,” an update of the Old State House Museum's “First Ladies Gowns” exhibit, opens Friday with a fresh look and other tidbits about the women who wore them, Helaine R. Williams writes in Tuesday's Style section.

One major change to this exhibit: “You’ll be up close and personal to the gowns now, and you’ll be able to see every detail. Every detail, the front and back of the gowns,” says curator Jo Ellen Maack. “The last exhibit, it was so dark in there, you couldn’t really see the gowns.” This exhibit upgrade has been in the works over three years.

Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.