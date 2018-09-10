Recently offered junior receiver Savion Williams has just began communication with Arkansas running backs coach Jeff Traylor, but in a short period of time, he’s learned to trust him.

Sept. 1 marked the first day college coaches could reach out to 2020 prospects and Traylor impressed Williams.

“He seems like he just wouldn’t let me down in any type of way,” Williams said. “Because as long as I do what I’m suppose to do we would be OK.”

Williams, 6-5, 191, 4.5 seconds in the 40 yard dash, received his offer from Traylor on Friday. He also holds offers from Texas State, Southern Miss and Bowling Green. Traylor has secured the commitments for three prospects from east Texas for the 2019 class.

“Coach Traylor sounds like (if) I come to school, he would be someone I could talk to when I have problems,” Williams said.

Arkansas signed defensive back Micahh Smith out of Marshall in 2016. Williams likes how Razorbacks fans interacted with him on Twitter.

“They have shown me so much love (since) they offered me,” Williams said.

Williams, who visited Fayetteville on April 15, is hoping to make return trip this season. He liked the academic support Arkansas has to offer during his spring visit.

“How the study hall works, I like the size and the environment,” Williams said.

The Hogs being his first Power 5 offer is an added bonus.

“It means a lot because when I went on the visit I fell in love with the school,” Williams said.