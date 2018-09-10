Sections
TOM MURPHY’S BALLOT by Tom Murphy | Today at 2:07 a.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Texas A&M wide receiver Quartney Davis (1) has the ball punched out of his hands for a touchback by Clemson defensive back K'Von Wallace (12) during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
  1. Alabama
  2. Georgia
  3. Clemson
  4. Oklahoma
  5. Wisconsin
  6. Ohio State
  7. Auburn
  8. West Virginia
  9. Virginia Tech
  10. Notre Dame
  11. TCU
  12. Washington
  13. Stanford
  14. Mississippi State
  15. LSU
  16. Penn State
  17. Central Florida
  18. Miami, Fla.
  19. Okla. State
  20. Texas A&M
  21. Michigan
  22. Boise State
  23. Oregon
  24. Colorado
  25. Ole Miss

DROPPED OUT: USC, Florida, Michigan State, Arkansas State

