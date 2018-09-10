Justin Turner hit a two-run homer as part of a four-hit day, leading the Los Angeles Dodgers past the first-place Colorado Rockies 9-6 on Sunday in an NL West clash. The Dodgers won two of three from the Rockies in a pivotal series and moved within a half-game for the division lead.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

DODGERS 9, ROCKIES 6

DENVER -- Rich Hill broke his own personal rule: He peeked at the standings before mid-September.

Curiosity simply got the better of him. It was appropriate, too, since this game had a playoff feel.

Justin Turner hit a two-run home run as part of a four-hit day and the Los Angeles Dodgers climbed closer to the first-place Colorado Rockies in the NL West with a 9-6 victory Sunday.

The Dodgers captured two of three from the Rockies in a pivotal series and moved within a half-game for the division lead. Colorado has never won the NL West crown.

"This was the biggest game of the year so far for us," said Enrique Hernandez, who hit his 20th home run of the season. "If we do make the playoffs, we're getting good preparation. Every game is a must-win. Every game is huge."

That's why Hill typically doesn't look until at least Sept. 15. It couldn't be helped, though, with everyone around him talking about it.

"We just have to be concerned with what we need to do," he said.

Hill (8-5) allowed four runs over five innings to pick up his first career win against the Rockies. He gave up a home run to Charlie Blackmon on his fifth pitch of the game, but then found his rhythm.

Kenta Maeda gave up a single to start the ninth before turning it over to Scott Alexander. The lefty got the Rockies 1-2-3 for his third save.

Alexander was filling in for All-Star closer Kenley Jansen, who didn't make the trip to the Mile High City after a team cardiologist recommended he not pitch at altitude after suffering an irregular heartbeat episode in Denver last month.

The bullpen was 2 for 2 in saves chances without Jansen.

"They answered the bell," Turner said.

As did Turner, who went 4 for 5 with an intentional walk as he kept wearing out Rockies pitching. He had a single in the first, double in the fourth, a two-run home run in the sixth that gave the Dodgers an 8-2 lead, and another double in the eighth. He's hitting .385 at Coors Field this season.

"I felt good. I felt really good," Turner said. "I felt like I swung at good pitches and got good results."

His only mishap was a misstep rounding first base in the opening inning. He bruised his left heel.

"I'll be all right," he said.

Blackmon finished with two solo home runs, including one in the eighth that made it 8-6, and Nolan Arenado broke out of a slump with a two-run shot in the sixth. It was Arenado's first home run since Aug. 24.

"Obviously it stinks that we couldn't win, but it felt good that I was able to hit a ball hard there," Arenado said.

Lefty Tyler Anderson (6-8) lasted only 2 2/3 innings in allowing 4 runs, 3 earned. He's 0-5 with a 6.75 ERA since his last win on July 4.

"It centers around the fastball and you have to locate it," Rockies Manager Bud Black explained. "Today, Tyler didn't."

A few Rockies miscues led to some early Dodgers runs: Catcher Chris Iannetta dropped the ball while trying to tag Manny Machado at home in the first and left fielder Matt Holliday fumbled a Turner liner for an error in the second.

Rockies RHP DJ Johnson made his major league debut in the fifth. He struck out two, including Austin Barnes and had the ball tossed into the dugout.

Colorado turned in several big plays, including a diving stop by Arenado and throw to first from his knee in the third.

"We can't let this game affect us," Arenado said. "Losing's never fun but when you have big games coming up, which we put ourselves in that position, it's easier to move on."

Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts said he checked in with Jansen and he's "doing well." He will join the team in Cincinnati.

Told that Jansen posted a workout video on Instagram, Roberts smiled.

"I guess I don't need to talk to a player, just go on social media these days," Roberts cracked.

METS 6, PHILLIES 4 Even after Jacob deGrom was scratched on a rainy afternoon, Philadelphia stumbled again when Vince Velasquez wasted a two-run lead in a loss to host New York. Philadelphia led the NL East before play Aug. 12 but has faded by losing seven consecutive series and dropping 17 of its last 26 games.

BREWERS 6, GIANTS 3 Jonathan Schoop hit a grand slam after Ryan Braun was hit by a pitch in a tense sixth inning, and Milwaukee beat visiting San Francisco, completing a series sweep and preserving the Brewers' lead in the NL wild-card race. Madison Bumgarner hit Braun with his third of three consecutive pitches inside to load the bases with two outs. Brewers players came a couple of steps out of the dugout, and Manager Craig Counsell was ejected by plate umpire Tom Hallion.

BRAVES 9, DIAMONDBACKS 5 Ender Inciarte hit a three-run home run during a six-run rally in the ninth inning and Atlanta beat host Arizona to increase its NL East lead to 4 ½ games. Atlanta didn't have a hit until Ronald Acuna Jr. homered off Robbie Ray in the sixth.

PADRES 7, REDS 6 Eric Hosmer led off the ninth inning with a home run to lift San Diego over Cincinnati after a lengthy rain delay in the middle of the eighth inning. Hosmer took Raisel Iglesias (2-4) deep for his third home run in three days.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 6, INDIANS 2 Blue Jays right fielder Randal Grichuk was injured in a bizarre collision with a security guard's chair, and replacement Teoscar Hernandez hit a three-run home run as host Toronto beat Cleveland. Grichuk was being checked for a possible concussion after slamming face-first into the guard's chair while chasing Brandon Guyer's foul fly in the fourth inning.

RAYS 8, ORIOLES 3 Brandon Lowe hit a three-run home run in a five-run first inning and Tampa Bay tied a team record with its 11th consecutive home victory, beating visiting Baltimore. The Rays have won 16 of 19 overall, and outscored the Orioles 32-10 in a three-game sweep.

TWINS 3, ROYALS 1 Willians Astudillo hit a two-out, two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning that gave host Minnesota a victory over Kansas City. Minnesota starter Chase De Jong made his Twins debut with 4 scoreless innings, walking 4 and striking out 5.

ANGELS 1, WHITE SOX 0 Andrew Heaney tossed three-hit ball over seven innings and struck out a career-high 12, lifting visiting Los Angeles over Chicago for a three-game sweep. Kole Calhoun drove in the only run with a seventh-inning single.

ATHLETICS 7, RANGERS 3 Stephen Piscotty homered and host Oakland rallied from an early three-run deficit to beat Texas, the Athletics' fourth consecutive victory and sixth in seven games.

MARINERS 3, YANKEES 2 Mitch Haniger dashed home to score the go-ahead run on a grounder in the eighth inning, then made a diving catch for the final out that gave Seattle a victory over visiting New York. The Yankees' lead atop the AL wild-card race was cut to 2 1/2 games over Oakland. The top wild-card team hosts the one-game playoff.

INTERLEAGUE

CARDINALS 5, TIGERS 2 John Gant pitched effectively into the seventh inning and gave the St. Louis offense enough time to get rolling in a victory over host Detroit. The Cardinals didn't have a baserunner until the sixth and scored all their runs in the seventh to avoid a series sweep, winning for the third time in eight games.

