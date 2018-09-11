A 21-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint Sunday while playing basketball at a North Little Rock elementary school, according to a police report.

North Little Rock officers said it happened about 5:30 p.m. at Meadow Park Elementary School, 801 E. Bethany Road.

The victim told authorities he was playing basketball when three youths pulled out guns, punched him in the mouth and stole his cellphone.

The gunmen then rummaged through his car but did not take anything, according to a report from the city's Police Department. The 21-year-old North Little Rock man added that he thought two of the robbers went by "Quell" and "New New."

No suspects had been named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.