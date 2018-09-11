A Russellville group on Tuesday said it will file a second challenge to a general election ballot proposal that would authorize four casinos in Arkansas.

The Citizens for Local Choice ballot committee's suit will ask the state Supreme Court to strike from the ballot the proposed constitutional amendment authorizing the state to issue licenses for four casinos, including expanded gambling at Oaklawn Racing and Gaming in Hot Springs and Southland Gaming and Racing in West Memphis.

The committee’s lawsuit contends the proposed constitutional amendment’s ballot title omits information needed for a fair understanding of the scope and impact of the ballot proposal.

Among other things, the lawsuit charges that voters are not informed in the ballot title that the measure grants a perpetual monopoly to private corporations that locals have no control over.

The lawsuit maintains that voters are misled by the ballot title into believing local elected officials can approve or disapprove casinos in their respective communities and whether locals lose oversight of unlimited free alcohol.

A separate committee, Ensuring Arkansas’ Future, on Monday asked the Supreme Court to strike the proposal from the Nov. 6 general election ballot.

*CORRECTION: The Citizens for Local Choice ballot committee was not able to file a lawsuit Tuesday but plans to file the complaint Wednesday. A previous version of this story incorrectly stated when the lawsuit was filed.