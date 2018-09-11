FORT SMITH — Police in western Arkansas say a man suspected in a double slaying has been captured in Memphis.

Fort Smith police said U.S. marshals arrested 29-year-old Marcus Collins on Monday on two counts of first-degree murder, one count of residential aggravated burglary and two counts of kidnapping.

Authorities said the arrest is in connection with the deaths of 26-year-old Brionna Belcher and 43-year-old Jonathan Harris, who were found shot to death at an apartment July 26.

Police said last month that the two people killed during a robbery because one of the suspects — 19-year-old Neirod Marquis Medlock — needed money to pay a ticket, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

An affidavit said investigators received information that Medlock needed money for the ticket and he was going to rob someone to get it.

A witness at the apartments saw two men get out of a car wearing hoodies, one of whom had a bandanna over his face, the affidavit states. Minutes later, the witness heard a woman scream "leave me alone" or "leave us alone," followed by popping sounds like gunfire, according to court documents. The witness saw the two men get back into the car and drive off, and police were notified about 4 a.m.

Collins remained jailed Tuesday in Memphis. Records show Medlock was being at the Sebastian County jail Tuesday in lieu of $700,330 in bonds. He also faces charges of kidnaping, first-degree murder and aggravated residential burglary.