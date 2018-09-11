A 44-year-old Arkansas man died in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon, according to a preliminary state police report.

The wreck happened shortly after 1 p.m. near the intersection of Shoppingway Boulevard and Avondale Circle in West Memphis.

Authorities said Rogers E. Jones II of Marion was driving a 2005 Suzuki west on Shoppingway behind a 2002 Ford. When the Ford tried to turn north onto a private road, Jones' Suzuki rear-ended the vehicle, the report states.

Jones suffered fatal injuries in the Crittenden County crash.

State police said the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the wreck. At least 334 people have died in collisions on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.