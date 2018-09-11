An 89-year-old Arkansan died in August after he tried to make a turn in his Ford pickup and was hit by an SUV, according to a crash report released this week.

James Brown of Helena-West Helena was driving west on U.S. 49 and tried to turn north onto Phillips County Road 231 around 11 a.m. Aug. 24 when a 2012 Ford Explorer hit his 1980 Ford F-150 from behind, Arkansas State Police said.

Brown was taken to Helena Regional Medical Center, the report states. Conditions were listed as clear and dry at the time of the crash.

The 89-year-old died Aug. 25, Phillips County Chief Deputy Darrell Winston said Tuesday, adding that Brown’s body was taken to the Shelby County, Tenn., medical examiner’s office.

An employee at the agency said the cause of death was still under investigation and that no further information was available.

The report appeared in a list of Arkansas State Police crash summaries weeks after the wreck because it had been mistakenly classified as an accident with injury instead of a fatal crash, Winston said.

At least 334 people have died in wrecks on state roads so far in 2018, according to preliminary state police data.