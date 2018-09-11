The 'American Idol' tour bus parked in downtown Little Rock on Tuesday. - Photo by Maggie McNeary

The American Idol tour bus arrived in Little Rock on Tuesday ahead of auditions set for Wednesday.

The bus was parked across the street from the Arkansas Repertory Theatre, located at 601 Main St., around 12:30 p.m.

The musical competition reality TV show announced the Little Rock auditions earlier this year. The show’s website says that auditions will be held at 400 President Clinton Ave., the address of the First Security Amphitheater.

Calls to the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau for more information about the auditions were not immediately returned.