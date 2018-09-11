Sections
story.lead_photo.caption North Little Rock running back Brandon Thomas slips past Bryant linebacker Jake Wright for a touchdown Oct. 27 at Hornet Stadium in Bryant. Thomas, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette’s All-Arkansas Preps Sophomore of the Year in 2017, rushed for 1,597 yards and 13 touchdowns on 209 carries last season. - Photo by Thomas Metthe

LITTLE ROCK — Following is the overall top 10 overall high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around Arkansas for the week ending Sept. 8. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week's rankings:

OVERALL

  1. North Little Rock (31) 2-0 326 1

  2. Bryant (1) 2-0 274 2

  3. Fayetteville 2-0 244 3

  4. Conway 3-0 189 5

  5. FS Northside 3-0 185 4

  6. Pulaski Academy 2-0 151 6

  7. Cabot 2-0 124 7

  8. Greenwood 1-1 88 9

  9. Springdale 3-0 53 NR

  10. Warren 1-0 50 NR

Others receiving votes: Bentonville 31, West Memphis 22, LR Christian 16, Bentonville West 11, Pine Bluff 10, FS Southside 8, Joe T. Robinson 6, Nashville 6, Rivercrest 5, Benton 3, Clinton 2, Hazen 1, Searcy 1.

Class 6A

  1. Greenwood (24) 1-1 132 1

  2. West Memphis (6) 2-0 120 2

  3. Benton 1-1 103 4

  4. Pine Bluff (3) 0-1 184 3

  5. Searcy 3-0 44 NR

Others receiving votes: El Dorado 14 Jonesboro 2, Lake Hamilton 1.

Class 5A

  1. Pulaski Academy (29) 2-0 161 1

  2. LR Christian (3) 2-0 121 2

  3. LR McClellan 2-0 72 4

  4. Harrison 3-0 59 5

  5. Texarkana 2-0 52 3

Others receiving votes: Watson Chapel 14, Nettleton 10, Morrilton 2, Greenbrier.

Class 4A

  1. Warren (32) 1-0 164 1

  2. Joe T. Robinson 1-1 119 2

  3. Nashville (1) 3-0 109 3

  4. Rivercrest 2-0 43 4

  5. Southside Batesville 1-1 33 5

Others receiving votes: Dardanelle 15, Bauxite 9, Arkadelphia 5, Gosnell 2, Pea Ridge 2, Shiloh Christian 2, DeWitt 1, Fountain Lake 1.

Class 3A

  1. Booneville (26) 3-0 157 1

  2. Clinton (4) 2-0 124 2

  3. Prescott (2) 2-0 87 3

  4. Mayflower 2-0 53 5

  5. McGehee (1) 0-2 18 4

Others receiving votes: Smackover 13, Charleston 11, Rison 9, Osceola 9, Atkins 5, Newport 3, Melbourne 2, Glen Rose 1, Rose Bud 1.

Class 2A

  1. Mount Ida (22) 2-0 141 1

  2. Foreman (8) 1-0 116 2

  3. Hazen (2) 1-0 93 3

  4. Junction City (1) 1-1 70 4

  5. Mineral Springs 2-0 15 NR

Others receiving votes: Conway Christian 12, Hampton 11, Bigelow 9, DesArc 2, McCrory 2, Earle 1, Hector 1, England 1, Salem 1.

