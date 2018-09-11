LITTLE ROCK — Following is the overall top 10 overall high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around Arkansas for the week ending Sept. 8. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week's rankings:

OVERALL

North Little Rock (31) 2-0 326 1 Bryant (1) 2-0 274 2 Fayetteville 2-0 244 3 Conway 3-0 189 5 FS Northside 3-0 185 4 Pulaski Academy 2-0 151 6 Cabot 2-0 124 7 Greenwood 1-1 88 9 Springdale 3-0 53 NR Warren 1-0 50 NR

Others receiving votes: Bentonville 31, West Memphis 22, LR Christian 16, Bentonville West 11, Pine Bluff 10, FS Southside 8, Joe T. Robinson 6, Nashville 6, Rivercrest 5, Benton 3, Clinton 2, Hazen 1, Searcy 1.

Class 6A

Greenwood (24) 1-1 132 1 West Memphis (6) 2-0 120 2 Benton 1-1 103 4 Pine Bluff (3) 0-1 184 3 Searcy 3-0 44 NR

Others receiving votes: El Dorado 14 Jonesboro 2, Lake Hamilton 1.

Class 5A

Pulaski Academy (29) 2-0 161 1 LR Christian (3) 2-0 121 2 LR McClellan 2-0 72 4 Harrison 3-0 59 5 Texarkana 2-0 52 3

Others receiving votes: Watson Chapel 14, Nettleton 10, Morrilton 2, Greenbrier.

Class 4A

Warren (32) 1-0 164 1 Joe T. Robinson 1-1 119 2 Nashville (1) 3-0 109 3 Rivercrest 2-0 43 4 Southside Batesville 1-1 33 5

Others receiving votes: Dardanelle 15, Bauxite 9, Arkadelphia 5, Gosnell 2, Pea Ridge 2, Shiloh Christian 2, DeWitt 1, Fountain Lake 1.

Class 3A

Booneville (26) 3-0 157 1 Clinton (4) 2-0 124 2 Prescott (2) 2-0 87 3 Mayflower 2-0 53 5 McGehee (1) 0-2 18 4

Others receiving votes: Smackover 13, Charleston 11, Rison 9, Osceola 9, Atkins 5, Newport 3, Melbourne 2, Glen Rose 1, Rose Bud 1.

Class 2A

Mount Ida (22) 2-0 141 1 Foreman (8) 1-0 116 2 Hazen (2) 1-0 93 3 Junction City (1) 1-1 70 4 Mineral Springs 2-0 15 NR

Others receiving votes: Conway Christian 12, Hampton 11, Bigelow 9, DesArc 2, McCrory 2, Earle 1, Hector 1, England 1, Salem 1.