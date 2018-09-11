McClellan defender Damion Martin Jr (right) knocks the football away from Sylvan Hills receiver Keith Green during Friday night's game at Scott Field in Little Rock. Special to the Democrat-Gazette/JIMMY JONES

What did we learn last week in high school football?

We learned that North Little Rock is as good as advertised. The Charging Wildcats went to Shreveport and downed traditional powerhouse Evangel Christian in a game that didn’t end until after midnight.

We learned that Cabot might be for real in Mike Malham’s final year as head coach.

We learned not to count Greenwood out just yet.

And we learned (or maybe we already knew) that Pulaski Academy makes Arkansas high school football look good anytime it leaves the state.

Here are the updated rankings after three weeks of the season:

OVERALL

North Little Rock Fort Smith Northside Bryant Fayetteville Cabot Conway Pulaski Academy Warren Greenwood West Memphis

CLASS 7A

North Little Rock Fort Smith Northside Bryant Fayetteville Cabot

CLASS 6A

Greenwood West Memphis Benton Pine Bluff El Dorado

CLASS 5A

Pulaski Academy Little Rock McClellan Little Rock Christian Nettleton Harrison

CLASS 4A

Warren Nashville Joe T. Robinson Rivercrest Southside Batesville

CLASS 3A

Booneville Prescott Clinton Smackover Charleston

CLASS 2A

Mount Ida Hazen Mineral Springs Junction City Foreman

This originally appeared on Rex Nelson's Southern Fried.