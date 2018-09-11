McClellan defender Damion Martin Jr (right) knocks the football away from Sylvan Hills receiver Keith Green during Friday night's game at Scott Field in Little Rock. Special to the Democrat-Gazette/JIMMY JONES
What did we learn last week in high school football?
We learned that North Little Rock is as good as advertised. The Charging Wildcats went to Shreveport and downed traditional powerhouse Evangel Christian in a game that didn’t end until after midnight.
We learned that Cabot might be for real in Mike Malham’s final year as head coach.
We learned not to count Greenwood out just yet.
And we learned (or maybe we already knew) that Pulaski Academy makes Arkansas high school football look good anytime it leaves the state.
Here are the updated rankings after three weeks of the season:
OVERALL
- North Little Rock
- Fort Smith Northside
- Bryant
- Fayetteville
- Cabot
- Conway
- Pulaski Academy
- Warren
- Greenwood
- West Memphis
CLASS 7A
- North Little Rock
- Fort Smith Northside
- Bryant
- Fayetteville
- Cabot
CLASS 6A
- Greenwood
- West Memphis
- Benton
- Pine Bluff
- El Dorado
CLASS 5A
- Pulaski Academy
- Little Rock McClellan
- Little Rock Christian
- Nettleton
- Harrison
CLASS 4A
- Warren
- Nashville
- Joe T. Robinson
- Rivercrest
- Southside Batesville
CLASS 3A
- Booneville
- Prescott
- Clinton
- Smackover
- Charleston
CLASS 2A
- Mount Ida
- Hazen
- Mineral Springs
- Junction City
- Foreman
This originally appeared on Rex Nelson's Southern Fried.
Comments