ARKANSAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson's rankings after 3 weeks by Rex Nelson | Today at 1:20 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption McClellan defender Damion Martin Jr (right) knocks the football away from Sylvan Hills receiver Keith Green during Friday night's game at Scott Field in Little Rock. Special to the Democrat-Gazette/JIMMY JONES

What did we learn last week in high school football?

We learned that North Little Rock is as good as advertised. The Charging Wildcats went to Shreveport and downed traditional powerhouse Evangel Christian in a game that didn’t end until after midnight.

We learned that Cabot might be for real in Mike Malham’s final year as head coach.

We learned not to count Greenwood out just yet.

And we learned (or maybe we already knew) that Pulaski Academy makes Arkansas high school football look good anytime it leaves the state.

Here are the updated rankings after three weeks of the season:

OVERALL

  1. North Little Rock
  2. Fort Smith Northside
  3. Bryant
  4. Fayetteville
  5. Cabot
  6. Conway
  7. Pulaski Academy
  8. Warren
  9. Greenwood
  10. West Memphis

CLASS 7A

  1. North Little Rock
  2. Fort Smith Northside
  3. Bryant
  4. Fayetteville
  5. Cabot

CLASS 6A

  1. Greenwood
  2. West Memphis
  3. Benton
  4. Pine Bluff
  5. El Dorado

CLASS 5A

  1. Pulaski Academy
  2. Little Rock McClellan
  3. Little Rock Christian
  4. Nettleton
  5. Harrison

CLASS 4A

  1. Warren
  2. Nashville
  3. Joe T. Robinson
  4. Rivercrest
  5. Southside Batesville

CLASS 3A

  1. Booneville
  2. Prescott
  3. Clinton
  4. Smackover
  5. Charleston

CLASS 2A

  1. Mount Ida
  2. Hazen
  3. Mineral Springs
  4. Junction City
  5. Foreman

This originally appeared on Rex Nelson's Southern Fried.

