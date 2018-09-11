A 25-year-old Texas man died Monday night after his vehicle traveled off Interstate 30 near Prescott and hit a tree, authorities said.

Aaron Lee Quinn, of Gilmer, Texas, was driving a 2009 Toyota west on I-30, according to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report.

Shortly before 7:45 p.m. near the 40 mile marker, which is west of Prescott in Nevada County, the Toyota "veered into the median and struck a tree," police wrote.

Quinn died at the scene. No one else was listed as being in the vehicle.

Conditions at the time were reported to be clear and dry.

At least 331 people have died in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.