A 70-year-old central Arkansas man was attacked by three strangers Saturday in North Little Rock, police say, but refused to give up his cellphone.

The Mavelevale resident told officers he was walking back from a store when a newer black Dodge Ram pulled up next to him in the 1800 block of East Washington Avenue.

According to a report from the city's Police Department, he said three males jumped out of the pickup, and one of them told him: “I want that phone.”

One of the attackers hit the victim in the nose twice, but he refused to give up his phone and began to fight back, the report states.

The 70-year-old told officers that during the struggle he heard a woman yell from the truck, “You will go back to jail.” The trio then got back into the truck and left.

Officers noted that the victim had a small cut on the bridge of his nose, but he refused medical treatment.

He described the individual that hit him as a black man in his mid-20s to early 30s who stands about 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has shoulder-length dreadlocks.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.