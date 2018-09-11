Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest stories Obits Wally Hall Arkansas vigil for Botham Jean Traffic What's in a Dame Newsletters Weather Puzzles/games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
OPINION JOHN BRUMMETT: Feeding the narrative by John Brummett | Today at 4:30 a.m. 5comments

The leaders of national mainstream media have gone off their rockers almost to the extent that Donald Trump exists permanently apart from his.

The New York Times is the greatest newspaper in the world. Let's get that said. Now let's behold with extreme distress the blunder committed last week by that paper's editorial-page leadership--not, let us hasten to stipulate, the newsroom.

The editorial section's supervision thought it advisable to publish an unsigned op-ed submission from a person it assured readers was known to it as a "senior official" of the Trump administration. The anonymous essay asserted that members of this administration work daily to protect the country from the president's amorality, recklessness, impulsiveness, lack of knowledge and existential threat to the nation's well-being.

The paper assigned intrigue to something evident in plain sight: The man who tweets insanity each morning, and who rambles in that stream of mad consciousness before rallies of vapid minds, could never be permitted, of course, his unfettered way as president.

That the world survives day to day is a testament to the obvious fact that someone in the White House is saving us from what 46 percent of the voters and the majority of electors foisted on us.

Last week, elite media beheld Bob Woodward's usual book scoops and the anonymous essay and talked of the supposed constitutional crisis of what amounts to a kind of coup d'état with staff and/or agency officials wresting authority from Trump.

I'll tell you who had the scoop on that. I did.

In a column dated Oct. 11, 2017, under the headline, "A job for the Marines," I wrote: "How screwy is American politics? It's this screwy--the country is being run currently by Marine generals after a bloodless and benevolent modified coup that liberals find themselves thankful for."

I could see it nearly a year ago from Little Rock. And I put my name and picture to it.

Anonymity is for the usual online commenters on these columns, and now, alas, for The New York Times and the pack following it.

The breathlessness of the leading mainstream media gave rise to the latest regrettable spectacle of Meet the Press on Sunday morning.

Chuck Todd, the eager insider and moderator, made the anonymous essay the centerpiece of his set-up, granting it full credibility and impact. Then he flailed about interrupting White House spinner Kellyanne Conway as she, with a relaxed smile, expertly played a trump card.

It was that she was there, in the studio, by name, in the flesh, saying the op-ed was nonsense, and wondering why Meet the Press would value a phantom more than it valued her accountable presence across from the moderator, fielding whatever erratic bluster he might hurl.

It was supposed to be "meet the press," not "confront the coward."

Then Meet the Press offered yet another panel. One of the panelists, Cornell Belcher, a Democratic strategist, said listening to Conway made him fear for the country. But I was already fearing for the country; I was newly afraid during that interview for the media that Kellyanne was damaging, with the media's help.

Then a panelist and radio talk-show host, Erick Erickson, provided the only insight. He explained that Trump's supporters generally accept both the Woodward book and the op-ed--regarding Trump's wildness and the mitigation of him by staff--but they just don't care, or they like it.

Trump is a mad man, but he's their mad man. The more he makes Chuck Todd sputter, the more they like it.

Anonymity at the highest level is unfortunate even when it reveals vital new information. But anonymity to tell you the same thing a yokel in Little Rock wrote nearly a year ago is evidence, I fear, of validity in the Trump base's chortling that Trump has driven his critics crazy.

I don't want a full coup. Of course not. I just want the generals and others to provide a temporary backstop of sanity. I want them to be self-empowered by special circumstance to ignore as necessary this preposterous second-place and Russian-endorsed atrocity as supposed commander-in-chief.

For the readiest but hardly only example: Trump bathes himself in a crush on Vladimir Putin. The people around him recognize Putin for the monster he is and impose sanctions on Russia. That's how it can work. That's how it must work when the president doesn't have good sense.

Meanwhile, the resistance needs to move beyond the grandstanding of Kamala Harris and Cory Booker. It needs positive ideas and its own relatable political leaders.

It needs something akin to the return of "no-drama Obama."

Barack ventured into the midterm elections last week. He gave a typically cool and calm speech saying the answer to Trump was not to get mad, or do a hashtag, or give in to ironic detachment, but to vote.

He's right, though the choices need to be better than the madman and anonymous.

------------v------------

John Brummett, whose column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, is a member of the Arkansas Writers' Hall of Fame. Email him at jbrummett@arkansasonline.com. Read his @johnbrummett Twitter feed.

Editorial on 09/11/2018

Print Headline: Feeding the narrative

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
  • mozarky2
    September 11, 2018 at 6:03 a.m.

    According to CNBC, companies during the first quarter brought home $300 billion of the $1 trillion in cash they had been holding overseas.
    So perhaps Obama was, in some way, responsible for the Trump Miracle. His handling of the economy was so bad, the voters gave us President Trump.
  • mozarky2
    September 11, 2018 at 6:17 a.m.

    No mention of this line from Obama's speech, Brummett?
    "Democrats aren't just running on good old ideas like a higher minimum wage, they're running on good new ideas like Medicare for all, giving workers seats on corporate boards, reversing the most egregious corporate tax cuts to make sure college students graduate debt-free."
    If I didn't know better, I'd have thought Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had uttered that phrase.
    Yeah, we need Obama, alright. The Republicans, anyway. The more he talks, the more voters turn away from the dims.
  • Rightside
    September 11, 2018 at 6:41 a.m.

    "After the latest hysteria dies down, this chapter in the ongoing psychodrama will be revealed for what it is: a fantasy of a wannabe coup that is not going to happen. The commentariat’s silly claim that the op-ed was “extraordinary” and “newsworthy” is laughable."
    "Barack Obama decided that ex-presidents should attack current presidents, and thereby reminded the country why Trump was elected. The author of the Russian “reset” and the hot-mic collusionary offer criticized Trump for being soft on Putin." "Fresh from trashing his successor in a funeral speech, the ever audacious Obama called for more decorum."
    "Had the Woodward book not been in the news, neither would be the anonymous op-ed. And of course, the Times, in times before 2017, would never have published a insurrectionary letter from an unnamed worried Obama aide that the president was detached and listless—playing spades during the Bin Laden raid, outsourcing to Eric Holder the electronic surveillance of Associated Press journalists, letting Lois Lerner weaponize the IRS, and allowing his FBI, CIA, and Justice Department to conspire to destroy Hillary Clinton’s 2016 opponent."
    Woodward, Michael Wolff, unsigned op-ed and Omarosa are little mice roaring like a caged lion.
  • PopMom
    September 11, 2018 at 6:53 a.m.

    Mozarky,

    The economy started improving under Obama, Trump has not done anything really bad yet to muck it up YET. Keep in mind that many little hospitals across the nation did not go under because of Obamacare. While presidential policies are a factor in a booming economy, they are not the main cause. Technological advances really have helped fuel the American economy. Bill Gates and Steve Jobs are more to thank than any American president. We also have a problem with this huge debt which Trump just increased and a large student debt issue. While my 401K looks good, the amount of future taxes I will have to pay toward the debt is increasing. Wages for many are stagnant. Some businesses are struggling under tariffs or due to a lack of sufficient labor due to the crackdown on immigration. Trump also is crazy enough to get us into a war and has been egging Putin on. Our major problem, which many people recognize, is that Trump has so divided the American people that rioting and unrest are conceivable as he tries to control the press and avoid justice for any illegalities that he and his cohorts have committed. While the economy currently is decent, Trump is not addressing the opiod crisis and is trying to make the environment worse. Internationally, we are disrespected. There is much wrong with this president. I am expecting a blue wave in November.
  • WGT
    September 11, 2018 at 7:12 a.m.

    Darn right. Vote. Put these irresponsible, arrogant, capricious minions out of the political arena. We shall return adults to the halls of government.
    .
    PopMom is right. The economic nirvana of the moment is the result of the guidance of Obama. This current administration has the potential to ROYALLY screw this up.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT