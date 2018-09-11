WASHINGTON -- The White River Women's Shelter is receiving $150,000 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, money that will help transform the old Jackson County jail into a new shelter for domestic-abuse survivors.

The federal agency announced Monday that it is awarding $6.9 million nationwide "to support opportunities for opioid prevention, treatment and recovery." In addition to the grants, $3.8 million in loans will be extended.

Eighty-five projects in 22 states are receiving funding; no other Arkansas recipients were listed.

The Newport facility "will provide prevention, recovery and treatment services to combat the opioid epidemic in the area. The shelter will also provide educational and job training services, along with recovery, social support and substance abuse counseling," the federal agency said.

The shelter is partnering with Families Inc. counseling services "to provide substance abuse counseling for all ages on an individual, couple, family and group basis," the agency stated.

Theresa Aasen, the shelter's executive director, said people in abusive relationships often struggle with substance-abuse issues.

"Unfortunately, a lot of times it goes hand-in-hand with domestic violence," she said.

An injured abuse victim gets medication legally but "it becomes, unfortunately, an addiction and a way for them to cope with the abuse that they're having to live with on a daily basis," she said.

The USDA grant represents a major step forward for the shelter. A $200,000 Community Development Block Grant, announced last year, will also help pay for the renovations.

"Of course, we're all ecstatic. ... We're just extremely happy," Aasen said. "There's a lot of people out there who need assistance. And we know, by getting this grant, we're going to be able to help more individuals who are fleeing for their safety."

The site of the new shelter was once the Jackson County sheriff's office as well as a detention center; a new jail and office complex opened two years ago. The existing shelter has enough room for 16 adults, plus children. The new shelter will nearly double the number of beds.

While labeled a "women's shelter," the facility will provide assistance to male victims of domestic abuse as well, Aasen said.

Construction is tentatively set to begin in October and will take roughly five months, assuming no problems or delays pop up, she said.

"I'm hoping and praying that we're in here by March of 2019," she added.

Officials hope to eventually add a kennel area so victims don't have to choose between their own welfare and the welfare of their dogs and cats.

