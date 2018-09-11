• Joseph Maldonado-Passage, an Oklahoma zookeeper, faces federal charges in a murder-for-hire plot, with prosecutors saying he tried to hire people to kill an unnamed woman, although a Florida animal-rescue operator who has clashed with Maldonado-Passage says she was the target.

• Olivia Newton-John says she has been diagnosed with cancer for the third time in three decades, after breast cancer diagnoses in 1992 and 2013, and is treating the tumor in her lower back with radiation, cannabis oil and by cutting sugar out of her diet.

• Dale Farrand, 73, of Fort Edward, N.Y., said he stopped to buy Slim Jims as a snack for his dog Boots and also picked up a scratch-off lottery ticket, which turned out to be worth $10 million.

• Rev. Shelton Myers of the Greater St. James African Methodist Episcopal Church in Hammond, La., said the 1867 church is closed and will have to be inspected for termites, after the foyer floor collapsed during a funeral service, sending a dozen people tumbling into the hole and leaving two with injuries that required hospitalization.

• Alfred Patterson of Raymond, N.H., was arrested in Boston in an attempted kidnapping, authorities said, after he offered cash to buy a 13-year-old girl from her parents, then grabbed her arm and tried to drag her away.

• Sergei Prokopyev, a Russian crew member on the International Space Station, said an air leak discovered earlier this month was quickly patched, adding "we aren't trying to cover it with our fingers," in a video explaining how the crew found and patched the tiny drill hole.

• Gloria Bouillon, an airport manager in Beverly, Mass., said a 17-year-old student pilot was "pretty shaken up" but unhurt when the girl made a successful emergency landing on her first solo flight, after she lost a wheel during takeoff.

• Latifah Linder faces charges including assault and reckless endangering, Philadelphia police said, after the 28-year-old got into an argument with customers at the fast-food restaurant where she worked and threw hot oil at them through the drive-thru window.

• Joel M. Hamilton, vice president of the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans, said Jambi, a Sumatran orangutan being transferred from a zoo in Germany, is getting some English lessons to help him understand medical cues, and that one of the zoo's keepers is working with a German keeper to learn those cues in German.

A Section on 09/11/2018