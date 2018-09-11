One writer for the San Francisco Chronicle thinks the excitement over 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was too much too soon, considering his less than stellar performance against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Ann Killion of the San Francisco Chronicle believes that with Sunday's 24-16 loss by the San Francisco 49ers to the Minnesota Vikings, the hype and attention surrounding 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo should slow down.

Garoppolo threw three interceptions, including one that was returned for a touchdown by Vikings cornerback Mike Hughes.

"We knew the expectations were ridiculous," Killion wrote.

"For almost a full calendar year, the hype around Jimmy Garoppolo has grown like a wildfire. There was the 5-0 record as the 49ers' starter, 7-0 overall in the NFL. The $137.5 million contract in the offseason, $74 million guaranteed. The movie-star looks that made him one of the new faces of the league. The chortling over the steal of a trade. The rush to compare him to past greats.

"After all that hype, the first game of the official Jimmy Garoppolo era was a buzzkill.

"As many have pointed out, the expectations for Garoppolo were based on a very small sample size, coming late in the season for a team that was void of success or pressure.

"That still didn't stop ridiculous comparisons.

" 'You've got a Joe Montana-Steve Young kind of guy in San Francisco right now, and that's going to be the pillar of that football team for a good decade,' former Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski said recently.

"Of course, Jaworski is the same man who said Colin Kaepernick 'could be one of the greatest quarterbacks ever.' So take his prognosticating about 49ers quarterbacks with a cup full of salt.

"This season will be a completely different situation for Garoppolo and the 49ers. There are expectations and pressure.

"But the silver lining of Sunday's loss? Maybe it will slow down the hype machine to a realistic level."

He said it

Victor Mather of The New York Times on Buffalo Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman's performance Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens:

"The Bills had their best season of the century last year. A 9-7 record allowed them to sneak into the playoffs for the first time since 1999, ending the longest drought in major North American sports.

"The only stumble was a bizarre episode in the middle of the season when they abruptly benched their starting quarterback, Tyrod Taylor, and went with the rookie Nathan Peterman, who promptly threw five interceptions in the first half.

"So it came as a surprise when the Bills traded Taylor after the season, and it was an utter shock when they announced that their starter this year ... would be Nathan Peterman.

"It was one of those moves that every casual fan and sports radio caller said was a terrible decision. But sometimes casual fans and sports radio callers are absolutely right.

"Peterman was atrocious again on Sunday, completing 5 of 18 passes for 24 yards and 2 interceptions. And the Bills, a playoff team last season, lost to the Baltimore Ravens, 47-3."

Severed foot

A University of Central Oklahoma football player lost his foot when he was run over by a train over the weekend.

Oklahoma City police said Derek Loccident, 20, was trying to crawl under a stopped train when the train started moving. Police said the train severed Loccident's foot, but he was able to flag down a nearby person who took him to a hospital. Police say he is expected to survive.

Loccident is a defensive back for the Division II school, which competes in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association. He recorded 15 tackles in the team's first two games this season.

