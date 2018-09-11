Sections
In Little Rock, ex-Democratic presidential hopeful says voters want to hear about more than Trump by The Associated Press | Today at 2:28 p.m. 3comments
story.lead_photo.caption Former Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley, waves as he walks on stage during the third day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia , Wednesday, July 27, 2016. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

LITTLE ROCK — Former Democratic presidential hopeful Martin O'Malley says voters in this year's midterm election want to hear more about "kitchen table" economic issues like health care and college costs than they do about the president.

The former Maryland governor said Tuesday that voters are already facing a barrage of news about Donald Trump and are responding to candidates who want to find ways to bring people together on those issues. O'Malley campaigned in Arkansas on behalf of Clarke Tucker, a state representative running for a Republican-held seat in central Arkansas. He also planned to campaign Tuesday afternoon with other party hopefuls, including gubernatorial nominee Jared Henderson.

O'Malley ran unsuccessfully for the party's presidential nomination in 2016 and said he'll decide after the November election whether to run again in 2020.

  • abb
    September 11, 2018 at 2:42 p.m.

    Welp, there goes the blue dog hunter/gun collector vote. O'Malley is a vehement hater of the 2nd Amendment, RBKA, concealed carry, etc. MD communists are different from AR Progressives (but not by much). Clarke Tucker=Pelosi. Clarke Tucker=Maxine Waters. Clarke Tucker=Schumer. Who's next? The "Marxist Mocha Messiah"?! His campaign director should be fired. Seriously, what has happened to our Democrat Party?!

  • PopMom
    September 11, 2018 at 2:48 p.m.

    I love O'Malley. During his two terms as governor he kept Maryland college tuitions practically frozen thereby making in-state tuition one of the best bargains in the country. His emphasis on education has helped keep Maryland one of the best educated states. Under his two terms, he helped clean up the Cheasapeake Bay and saved all of the crab fisherman. While a progressive, O'Malley was very business friendly. Marylanders enjoy some of the highest salaries in the nation.
  • abb
    September 11, 2018 at 3 p.m.

    Highest salaries due to lawyers and lobbying right outside of DC (District of Corruption). I was based at Ft. Meade. Base was nice, but everything around it AND I MEAN EVERYTHING (and Baltimore (less Towson)) was a s**thole. MD isn't what it used to be. That was almost 20 years ago. You can keep your East coast progs, thank you.

