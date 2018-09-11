A Little Rock man is accused of cutting a paramedic with a knife during an altercation at a Hot Springs hospital.

Danny Jay Williamson, 63, was arrested around 11:30 p.m. Friday at CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs. He faces a charge of second-degree battery.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Williamson had been seen "approximately seven times in the last 24 hours and been disorderly with staff each visit" to the room.

Around 11 p.m., a paramedic came out of the room "visibly upset" and told an off-duty Garland County sheriff's office investigator that Williamson had a knife and attempted to stab her.

The paramedic told investigators she had been passing by Williamson's room when she saw him by a hospital computer. She said she told him patients were not allowed to use the computer. Williamson told her someone had left the computer on and he was "only trying to help staff by logging out of the computer," the affidavit said.

The paramedic said at that point Williamson grabbed her by her wristwatch, pulled out a knife and began slicing at her arms, causing two small lacerations, according to the affidavit.

The investigator reported finding a black knife on the floor of the room. Williamson was arrested after being discharged from the hospital. He remained in jail on Tuesday morning with bail set at $2,500.