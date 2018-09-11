Little Rock's 311 service request system has a new option — email.

311 is the three-digit number residents, businesses and visitors can call to reach the city to ask about services, report problems, check the status of issues or get general information.

On Tuesday, the city announced that people can now email LittleRock311service@littlerock.gov to access the service.

The 311 service is also available via an online platform at littlerock.gov and a mobile application.

"We thought this would be a helpful additional resource for our residents," 311 Services Manager Danyel McNeil said in a news release. "While we have an app and online portal that are also accessible around the clock, if someone prefers to just send us an email, that's also now an option available at any time."