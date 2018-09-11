A 54-year-old man died Sunday, nearly three weeks after he was injured in a motorcycle crash in northeast Arkansas, authorities said.

Jonesboro Police Department spokesman David McDaniel said Charles Thompson Jr. died at 9 p.m. at Region One Health Medical Center in Memphis.

The Brookland resident had been at the hospital since being injured in an Aug. 21 crash at the intersection of Johnson Avenue and Hudson Drive in Jonesboro, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Authorities said that Thompson had been driving a 2001 Honda VCD west on Johnson Avenue when he came to a stop in the road shortly before 11 a.m. A 2003 Toyota RAV behind the motorcycle continued driving and hit Thompson from behind, the report states.

The SUV driver, identified as 49-year-old Kammie Brewer of Jonesboro, was also hurt in the collision, state police said.

Conditions were described as clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

At least 334 people have died in crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary data.