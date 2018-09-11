NBC’s live version of Jesus Christ Superstar won an Emmy Award on Sunday and that made three men extra happy — it meant star John Legend, composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyricist Tim Rice joined the elite squad of EGOT winners. The musical’s win for best live variety special united Legend, Lloyd Webber and Rice with Emmys to go along with their Tonys, Grammys and Oscars — the four biggest prizes in show business. Lloyd Webber and Rice have already won Tonys (Evita and Sunset Boulevard), Grammys (Cats, Evita) and an Oscar for “You Must Love Me” from Evita. Legend has won 10 Grammys and in 2015 he scored an Oscar for his song “Glory” from the movie Selma. Last year, he won a Tony for Best Revival of a Play as a co-producer of Jitney. Legend, who played Jesus in the concert version of Jesus Christ Superstar but won his Emmy as a co-producer of the show, is also gunning for an acting Emmy later this month. Legend’s wife, Chrissy Teigen, posted a photo of all three men cradling their Emmys with the caption: “EGOT GOATS” — a reference to the term “greatest of all time.” The special trio of Legend, Lloyd Webber and Rice — officially the 13th, 14th and 15th members of the EGOT club — join an elite group of winners that includes Robert Lopez, Audrey Hepburn, Mel Brooks, Rita Moreno, Mike Nichols and Whoopi Goldberg. (Lopez, the The Book of Mormon and Frozen songwriter, who was 38 when he got EGOT status, is still the youngest to win all four awards. Legend is 39.)

Hours after a new Miss America was crowned, the Miss America Organization released a report Monday denying the outgoing one had been bullied by pageant leaders including chairman Gretchen Carlson. The lawyer for former Miss America Cara Mund called the report, commissioned by the Miss America Organization, “dishonest” and “a complete whitewash.” Mund was not interviewed for the report. She had offered to meet with an investigator working on the report after the next Miss America was crowned Sunday, but pageant officials insisted it had to happen before then. The report was intended to put an end to a turbulent year in which the former leaders of the Miss America Organization were forced from office by a misogynistic email scandal, new female leaders took over and dropped the swimsuit competition, state pageant officials revolted against the new leadership, and Mund took the extraordinary step of saying Carlson and CEO Regina Hopper bullied her.

Photo by Invision

Andrew Lloyd Webber, left, John Legend, and Tim Rice winners of the award for outstanding variety special for "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert" poses in the press room during night two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards at The Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Los Angeles.